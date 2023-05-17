Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security investigate alleged federal financial crimes

Several people and locations in Upshur County, including some game rooms, are targets of this investigation.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Local officials assisted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Dallas Investigations Office Wednesday morning in executing search warrants for an investigation into federal financial crimes, including illegal gambling, in Upshur County.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, the operation, which is not limited to Upshur County but other parts of East Texas as well, includes illegal gambling, conspiracy and money laundering. Several people and locations in Upshur County, including some game rooms, are targets of this investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security will be seeking indictments for co-conspirators of Wednesday’s operation, the sheriff's office said.