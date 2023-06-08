Upshur County Sheriff's Office searching for Montana man accused of sexually assaulting child in East Texas

He was last seen on foot in the in the area of Highway 49 near Elderberry Road as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Montana man accused of sexually assaulting a child in East Texas and was last seen Thursday morning on Highway 49.

The suspect has been identified as Quinton Antoine Branch, 41, of Helena, Montana, who is a former resident of Upshur County. He is a Black man who is 5’9, 220 pounds and is wearing a dark colored shirt and pants, the sheriff's office said.

Branch is known to the victim and their family. He has family and acquaintances in Upshur County. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, officials said.

He was last seen on foot in the area of Highway 49 near Elderberry Road as of 6 a.m. Thursday. Branch has contacted family and threatened to harm himself.