UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A woman was hurt when a punctured aerosol container exposed to an open flame triggered an explosion Sunday afternoon near Gilmer, Upshur County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Hazel said.

Hazel said the explosion occurred inside a home in a mobile home park on Condor Road.

Hazel said he did not know the extent of the woman’s injuries.

