More than 2,000 Upshur Rural Electric customers without power due to vandals damaging substation

Officials say restoration could take several hours.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Thousands are in the dark after vandals damaged an Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative substation overnight.

Crews have made progress by being able to bring some meters back online and they are now working to set up backfeeds that will allow more meters to be restored. There are 2,024 meters that are served by the Glennwood substation that have been affected.

"With the amount of damage sustained, complete restoration will take several hours, if not longer," URECC said in a statement. "We will continue to update as we learn more. "