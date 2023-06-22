Upshur Rural Electric provides update, photos of responses to remote service areas

The electric cooperative shared photos of an area that experienced power line damage in part of its Hallsville service area "that most will never see."

HALLSVILLE, Texas — In an update shared Thursday morning, Upshur County Rural Electric Cooperative said several crews are going to great lengths and responding to remote areas to restore power.

"We've talked about power lines running for miles from substations to your neighborhood. This is a prime example. A dirt and gravel road not too far from Pirkey Power Plant," the statement read.

Upshur Rural said while crews are working diligently to make repairs, these fixes still take time to complete and employees are working as fast and safe as possible.