POLLOK, Texas — Two 18-wheelers have reportedly crashed on US 69 North near Central Elementary School in Pollok early Thursday morning.

As of 8:56 a.m., one southbound lane continues to be closed as crews are working to clear the area, according to Lufkin Public Information Officer Rhonda Oaks.

Traffic officials are asking the public to stay alert and obey all traffic control within the area.