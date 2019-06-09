TYLER, Texas — As the 2020 U.S. Census approaches, a regional headquarter will be opening soon in Tyler. It will be located near downtown at the Front and Beckham Shopping Center.

Thousands of people will be hired for temporary jobs as ‘census takers,’ the workers who go out in the field, knock on doors and interview people.

There will be other positions available though, such as field supervisors and administrative positions for the bureau’s office.

To be hired, someone must be a U.S. citizen and be able to speak, write and read English. Those who are bilingual can apply as well.

Applications can be found online.

According to the website, because of the high number of jobs looking to be filled, it could take several weeks to months before people are notified whether they are hired or not.

Those that are hired as census takers, will make $15 an hour and be reimbursed for mileage for the job.

The 2020 Census website states the field positions offer flexible hours, but some will work during the day in order to read addresses on buildings, and others will work evenings and weekends when people should be home.