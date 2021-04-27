U.S. court says 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online

The court overruled an injunction issued by a federal judge last year.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled that plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled "ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the 2-1 decision was made Tuesday by the 9th U.S. District Court of Appeals. The court overruled an injunction issued by a federal judge last year.

Authorities have concerns about the increasing popularity of ghost guns, which generally lack serial numbers that can be used to trace them. A ghost gun was used in last week's shootings in San Diego that killed one person and wounded four.

