US Marshals Service, Smith County law enforcement searching for fugitive wanted on child sexual assault charges

Credit: Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service are seeking the public's help in locating a local fugitive.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, officials are searching for Hunter Dalton Tadlock-Bearden (Hunter Tadlock), 22.

The SCSO says Tadlock is wanted in Smith County for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is believed to be in the East Texas area and may be driving a champagne-colored pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding Tadlock's location, contact the USMS at (903) 590-1370 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at (903)597-CUFF(2833).