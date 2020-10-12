U.S. Postal Service 'Operation Santa' making Christmas wishes come true

The gift giving campaign has gone nation-wide for the first time after 108 years.

TYLER, Texas — "Operation Santa" is making sure Christmas goes on without a hitch.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Albert Ruiz said, “As soon as they’re coming in, they’re being uploaded and people are snatching them up.”

Kids can ask for almost anything.

"If they ask for a Ferrari or something, that’ll be harder of course,” Ruiz joked.

Some of these letters are heartfelt. Others should probably be called confessions. Take a look at this one:

If you want to write a wish list letter to Santa, address it to him here:

Make sure to put a first-class stamp in the upper right corner and your return address in the upper left corner. More than 8,000 letters this year have not been posted for adoption because they were missing the return address.

Letters received by December 15 will be added to the website, and those who adopt a letter are encouraged to mail out their packages by December 19 to make sure it reaches its destination by Christmas.