U.S. Rep. Moran introduces bill requiring classified document training for elected officials

The proposed law comes after reports of classified documents being found at the homes of President Biden, former Vice President Pence and former President Trump.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran has introduced a bill in U.S. Congress that would require elected officials to be trained on how to properly handle and protect classified information every other year.

In a statement, Moran, who was formerly the Smith County judge and now represents several counties across East Texas, said he filed the Information Security Investment Act following recent reports of high-level elected officials having challenges when handling certain classified documents.

The Information Security Investment Act would make every federal government elected official, including House representatives, senators, vice president and president, complete biennial training on how to properly use classified documents.

“Public officials need to be educated on the danger of mishandling classified information and held to the same training standards as every other clearance holder in the federal government," Moran said.