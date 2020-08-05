HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — U.S. Steel is laying off 55 employees at their Hughes Springs wheeling machine products plant

According to the Texas Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system, the layoffs will take effect Sunday, May 10.

Under certain circumstances, the WARN Act requires employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families and communities.

Just last week, U.S. Steel announced layoffs at their Lone Star Plan. They also stated the facility was likely to be idled.

CBS19's newspaper partners, the Longview News-Journal, obtained a notice for the layoffs which read:

“This action is the result of the sudden, dramatic and unexpected decline in business conditions resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to and accelerated continued weakening of tubular market conditions, including reduced demand for the company’s products."

Recently, U.S. Steel reported a $391 million net loss for the first quarter, according to the Longview News-Journal.

The news also comes after Halliburton in Kilgore laid off more than 230 employees and announced the plant would close.

