LONE STAR, Texas — US Steel's Lone Star plant will begin laying off hourly workers next week, starting with 24 employees, but the company expects all or most of the facility to be idled by the end of the month.

The company indicated its expectation to idle the plant in information presented to investors at the end of March. Trey Green, president of the United Steelworkers of America Local No. 4134 in Lone Star, said the company has updated previous guidance about the plant's future. Originally, he said the company had indicated a portion of the plant might continue operating.

"Now, they're saying the likelihood of them running after June is probably not going to happen anymore," Green said.

