USDA ends funding for schools

Some East Texas school districts will still be providing its students meals free of charge.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The USDA is ending its pandemic-era free lunch programs for kids K-12. Students in Chapel Hill ISD won’t go hungry this school year because they will continue to serve students free of charge meals.

The district says it will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students this school year even after the USDA ended federal funding that began during the pandemic.

"Parents and families will struggle with inflation going up and everyone is impacted in some sort of way so offering free lunches and breakfast is really going to help our community," said Belen Casillas, communications director for the district.

Helping the community by providing free meals to the children will give parents a relief.

"This free meal program that the government provides helps us the parents. At this time, groceries are going up big time," said Sara Mojica, a Tyler resident.

Chapel Hill ISD has more than 3,000 students.

It applied for a federal grant called the Community Eligibility Program to replace the funding it lost this school year.



"Our community really appreciated that they wouldn’t have to put that extra dollar in their grocery bill," Casillas said.

To be eligible for this program, school districts needed to have at least 40% of their students eligible for free meals or received government assistance. Other school districts like Bullard ISD and Lindale ISD won’t be able to offer free meals to everyone since they don’t meet those requirements.

"If we reach that threshold, we’ll certainly fill out that paper work so all students can eat free. But at this time we have an application process that all parents need to fill out to see if they qualify for free or reduced lunches," said Stan Surratt, Lindale ISD superintendent