USDA invests $4.4 million in East Texas for high-speed broadband

TATUM, Texas — The United States Department of Agriculture will be investing $167 million in 12 states, and one of $4.4 million will be used in East Texas.

One of 12 Texas projects, Tatum Telephone Company will be using the $4.4 million grant to deploy a fiber to the premises network, Daniel Torres, Texas state director of USDA Rural Development, said. The goal of the project is to deploy broadband infrastructure in rural areas that do not have sufficient, high-speed internet.

An FTTP is a type of fiber optic communication (technology used to transmit information over long distances) delivery where an optical fiber is run onto a customers’ premises.

The area that will be covered by this project in East Texas includes 986 households, 2,657 people, 60 farms, 67 businesses, three educational facilities, two essential community facilities and a health care facility, all over a 41 square mile area, according to USDA information.