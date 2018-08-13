DALLAS — According to the United States Postal Service, the North Texas Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) will begin resumption of daily operations, effective beginning August 13 (today), after the U.S. Postal Service's remediation efforts and compliance with environmental regulations are completed.

Postal service at that facility was temporarily discontinued on August 7, 2018 after an improperly mailed package containing mercury was received.

Emergency procedures were immediately implemented, and mail was diverted to other processing facilities in the area.

While action was being taken, postal management has been working to evaluate, clean and certify the safety of the plant with professional environmental contractors and regulators.

Those efforts have been completed, according to the mail provider.

In a statement from USPS, the mail provider said:

" The mailstream has remained safe throughout the temporary suspension and the mail has continued to move. Our dedicated postal employees are working around the clock to minimize any service disruptions. We apologize to customers who may have experienced temporary service issues and assure them that we continue to make progress every day toward restoring normal operations. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, suppliers, and mailing partners."

