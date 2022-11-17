UT approves $308 million project for construction of UT Tyler medical building

The Board of Regents hopes the investment will provide better health to those in East Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas Board of Regents have given final approval for funding the new medical education building for UT Tyler's School of Medicine, totaling a cost of $308 million for the facility.

The medical school will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed by March 2025.

“By approving the total project cost, design development and allocation of funds for the new medical education building today, the regents are taking the next pivotal step in launching the UT System’s 7th medical school – one that is specifically dedicated to benefitting Northeast Texas for generations,” said Kevin P. Eltife, Chairman of the UT Board of Regents.

It will be a five-story building, almost 248,000-square-feet, that will support interdisciplinary education for graduate medical students, resident training, nursing and aid as part of a medical education program expansion throughout the UT Health East Texas Health System.

In addition, the medical education building will provide outpatient and specialty clinical services with exam rooms, specimen collection/processing and imaging facilities.

“This facility provides the physical cornerstone of UT Tyler’s plan to train physicians and meet health care needs across the state, while also growing workforce opportunities and economic development in the region,” said James B. Milliken, UT System Chancellor.

It will be built in Tyler’s Midtown District and will connect via skybridge to the UT Health East Texas Hospital, allowing for hands-on learning of residents in the adjacent hospitals.

The school is designed to have blended programming and clinical spaces for patient care including women's imaging, women's health, diagnostic center, etc. This is designed to help support medical residents in the graduate medical education programs.

“I am immensely grateful to the UT System Board of Regents, Chancellor Milliken and our community of supporters who have been instrumental in the efforts to enhance health education for East Texas,” said Kirk A. Calhoun, UT Tyler President.

The UT Tyler School of Medicine will be the first in northeast Texas, offering aspiring doctors a chance to train and practice without leaving the region.