TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash involving a UT Health ambulance is slowing traffic on Loop 323 near the train tracks at Old Troup Highway.

According to the Tyler Police Department's active call list, the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m.

A CBS 19 crew reported the ambulance may have rear-ended another vehicle. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Traffic is still moving slow through the area as crews work to clear the scene. Drivers should use caution when driving through the area.

CBS 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.