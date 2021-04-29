East Texas "COVID-long haulers" have a chance at recovery with opening of new UT Health clinic

The clinic is geared towards those still struggling with side effects from contracting COVID-19 even after recovering from the disease.

TYLER, Texas — On Monday, May 3, UT Health East Texas Physicians will open a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic designed to treat patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience lingering health issues. The clinic will be housed at UT Health North Campus in Tyler.

The clinic will screen, assess, treat and provide referrals for "COVID-long haul" patients, those who continue to experience negative health effects from COVID-19.

The clinic will be supervised by Dr. Megan Devin, a physician specializing in pulmonary and critical care medicine; Dr. Renee Hebbeler-Clark, who is board-certified in critical care and infectious disease medicine; and Tara Sadler, a nurse practitioner.

The rest of the team includes representatives from pulmonary and critical care medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, dietary, behavioral health and clinical research.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 but continue to experience symptoms, including but not limited to the following, may benefit from treatment at the clinic:

Decreased exercise tolerance, including shortness of breath

Headaches, dizziness, hair loss, prolonged loss of taste or smell

Cognitive conditions including memory loss, brain fog or mental fatigue

Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

The clinic also will participate in research studies designed to combat post-COVID-19 syndrome.

“COVID-19 has impacted our community in a number of ways," said Megan Devine, MD. "Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, we are starting to see life return to some semblance of normal. But, that’s not the case for many who were infected with COVID-19. While they are no longer infected by the virus, they continue to deal with the aftereffects, which can range from the inconvenient to debilitating. By opening this clinic, we hope to make it easier for patients to receive all the care they need post-COVID-19.”