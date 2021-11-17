UT Health confirms one team member killed, another injured in two-vehicle accident on Wednesday

This is a developing story.

HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A UT Health official has confirmed the death of one team member in a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night.

Another crew member was injured. Both were on duty.

This is a developing story, and details have not been confirmed. UT Health spokesperson Allison Pollan released the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated. We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time."