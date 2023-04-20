UT Health East Texas celebrates its fifth anniversary filled with growth, expansion of services

Some of its growth includes adding to the physician base, adding new specialties and expanding health care options.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has seen significant growth and expansion of its medical services since the health system was formed five years ago.

UT Health East Texas was established in March 2018 through the combination of East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System (ETMC) and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler (UT Health Northeast).

Some of its growth includes adding to the physician base, getting new specialties and expanding health care options like telehealth and on-demand video visits to serve East Texas residents, according to UT Health East Texas.

The health system is continuing to invest millions of dollars by the expansion of the Cardiac Plaza, a new state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, advanced robotics across the surgical and pulmonary platform, 3D mammography capability in Jacksonville, medical residency programs across the region and more.

According to UT Health, these projects are focused on providing better access and enhanced quality of health care for the people of Northeast Texas.



"Our investments have all been a part of positioning UT Health East Texas to better serve providers and patients alike across East Texas," said Donald Baker, regional president of UT Health East Texas. "Beyond brick-and-mortar and technology investments, UT Health East Texas has invested in people. Whether that's through wage increases that directly impact our team members, the creation of advanced nursing educational programs or through recruiting physicians and other medical and specialty providers to better serve our patients."

Over these past five years, UT Health East Texas has obtained existing market leading physician practices in pulmonology, urology and cancer treatment, which is consistent with the overall philosophy of bringing in physicians who give the highest quality care to East Texas. The health system also added sports medicine ENT and rheumatology, a statement from the health system said.



"We're only five years in and we're already having a profound impact on healthcare, while positioning our system to support medical education for the future health of East Texas," Baker said. "We look forward to continued growth and advancing healthcare in the region for the people we serve."