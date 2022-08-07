UT Health East Texas confirms treating patient with monkeypox

UT Health East Texas says the infected patient was sent home in good condition.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has confirmed to CBS19 they have treated one patient for monkeypox in the past few weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

"Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox," the CDC said. "Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

"Even before this patient arrived, our infection prevention team was reviewing CDC and other guidance to develop best practices and procedures, appropriate levels of isolation and other precautions necessary when managing suspected cases,"UT Health East Texas said in a statement. "Patient and caregiver safety is our top priority, and our experience managing the COVID-19 pandemic the past two and a half years has helped to further strengthen our infection prevention strategies.

According to the CDC, Texas has recorded 107 cases of monkeypox in 2022.

"There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections," the CDC said. "However, monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, which means that antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections.

Antivirals, such as tecovirimat (TPOXX), could be recommended for those who are more likely to get severely ill (patients with weakened immune systems).

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.