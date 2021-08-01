UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccinations to high-risk individuals

The vaccines are available for those who meet the state's qualifications for Phase 1A or 1B by appointment only.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas on Monday will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk members of the public. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

The vaccine will be available to those who meet the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria for Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccine allocation plan.

"We take our role in vaccinating the public very seriously to help bring this virus under control. It continues to spread rapidly in our communities, so the sooner we can get people vaccinated the better,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, chief medical officer for UT Health East Texas.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, first and last responders and residents of long-term care facilities; Phase 1B includes those 65 and older and those 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Check here to see if you qualify for 1A, and here for 1B.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.

Individuals who meet the criteria for Phase 1A and 1B can make an appointment by clicking here.

Monday and Tuesday are already filled, and Wednesday appoints are also filling up quickly.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their insurance card to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart.

In the meantime, Cummins asks those who are not high-risk to take precautions to guard themselves against the virus.

"Our caregivers are seeing the devastation of this virus every single day," Cummins said. "We are seeing record numbers of people in our hospitals with COVID-19, so it is still extremely important for all East Texans to continue to do the things we’ve been talking about since the beginning of the pandemic — wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. We know these things work to slow the spread of the virus.”