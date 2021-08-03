UT Health East Texas opens COVID-19 vaccine signup to school districts, child care employees

Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

TYLER, Texas — On March 11, UT Health East Texas will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to school districts and child care employees.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Appointment time slots are available Thursday through Saturday.

Those eligible include individuals who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Individuals who meet the criteria can make an appointment here.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but individuals are asked to bring their insurance card and employee badge to their appointment. During the appointment, residents will be registered, vaccinated, and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.