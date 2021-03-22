UT Health East Texas opens additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from March 9, 2021.

UT Health East Texas has opened additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week for those who qualify. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

Vaccine appointments may be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.

The vaccine will be available to those who meet the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria to be vaccinated. That includes healthcare workers, first and last responders, residents of long-term care facilities, people 50 and older, school and licensed child care personnel and those 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available.