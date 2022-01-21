UT Health East Texas physician, Dr. Rebecca Peebles, hosts running series

As a runner herself, Dr. Peebles wanted to host the series to give the public a guide to getting into the sport in a way that promotes overall health and safety.

Primary care and sports medicine physician; and running expert Rebecca Peebles, DO, is leading a six-week series to teach the basic techniques of running. When registering, participants will receive a six-week training plan with the goal of completing a 5K at the end of the training.

Participants can watch a weekly video covering six topics coving the fundamentals of training, and have the opportunity to ask Dr. Peebles questions about their progress:

· Week 1: How to use the training plan

· Week 2: Fundamentals of running form

· Week 3: Understanding basic nutrition

· Week 4: LIVE trail chat with Dr. Peebles

· Week 5: Stretching and foam rolling

· Week 6: Preparing for race day

Participants can also choose to receive a discounted six-week membership to the UT Health Olympic Center for $50 to give them a safe place to train.

As a runner herself, Dr. Peebles wanted to host the series to give the public a guide to getting into the sport in a way that promotes overall health and safety.

“The first step is really the hardest,” Dr. Peebles said. “I know from my own experience that having someone to help me get started and then having a community to keep me moving was the catalyst that has kept me active since I started. I want to help empower the public by giving them tools that they can use to start moving and stay active even after the running series concludes.”