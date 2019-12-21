TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has acquired Urology Tyler PA, which will now operate as part of UT Health East Texas Urology, UT Health East Texas announced.

It will provide urological care through diagnostic testing that includes prostate ultrasound/biopsy, cystoscopy, CAT scan, urodynamic studies, post void residual and PSA blood test. Other services include in-office surgery, implants and therapeutic treatment. Physicians include Drs. William R. Armstrong III, John M. Barnett, Thomas C. Bright III, J. Leonard DeCarlo, Charles T. Dickson Jr., James D. McAndrew, Andrew F. Navetta and R. Clay William.

As well as urological needs, UT Health East Texas Urology also treats prostate cancer and other cancers of the urinary tract. The group uses advanced technology through Image-Guided Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT). This technique allows tumors to be safely treated with higher doses of radiation, which should result in improved cure rates.