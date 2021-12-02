UT Health East Texas physicians clinics to close Monday due to weather

The health system says this also includes the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the UT Health Science Center, located at 11937 U.S. Highway 271.

TYLER, Texas — All UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed Monday due to inclement weather, UT Health announced on Friday.

Anyone who has a COVID-19 vaccine appointment Monday may come to the clinic to receive their second dose on another day next week. They will not need a scheduled appointment, but will need to bring the vaccine card they received at their first appointment.

The recommendation is to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date, and it is safe and effective for those scheduled Monday to receive the vaccine on another day next week.

All other clinics will be contacting patients to reschedule their appointments. Should you have an immediate need for care, we have providers available for telehealth visits, which can be scheduled at UTHealthEastTexasDoctors.com or by calling 903-596-DOCS (3627).