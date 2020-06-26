UT Health East Texas reduces staffing as part of restructuring during COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to create challenges for healthcare providers, UT Health East Texas is reducing a portion of its staffing.
"We made the difficult decision to reduce staffing in some areas as part of a strategic restructuring due to the devastating impact from COVID-19. While the reduction represents less than 1 percent of our workforce, it does not make the decision any less difficult or impactful to those team members affected," a statement from UT Health East Texas read.
According to the statement, healthcare organizations across the nation are facing similar challenges during the pandemic.
