UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine hosting emergency sideline training for approaching football season

TYLER, Texas — The UT Health East Texas caregivers will be trained to treat student athletes who need immediate medical attention during a game or event.

The training will take place in the UT Health Tyler Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at 801 Clinic Drive, Tyler.



The cohort will be led by UT Health East Texas primary care sports medicine physicians and will cover a variety of different care techniques used to treat:

Heat-related diseases, including dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Concussion and head injuries

Spinal injuries, including safe equipment removal and proper backboarding techniques

Orthopedic breaks and dislocations and how to reduce and immobilize the injury