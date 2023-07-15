x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

UT Health East Texas Sports Medicine hosting emergency sideline training for approaching football season

The training will take place in the UT Health Tyler Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The UT Health East Texas caregivers will be trained to treat student athletes who need immediate medical attention during a game or event. 

The training will take place in the UT Health Tyler Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located at 801 Clinic Drive, Tyler.

The cohort will be led by UT Health East Texas primary care sports medicine physicians and will cover a variety of different care techniques used to treat: 

  • Heat-related diseases, including dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion 

  • Concussion and head injuries 

  • Spinal injuries, including safe equipment removal and proper backboarding techniques 

  • Orthopedic breaks and dislocations and how to reduce and immobilize the injury 

Individuals in attendance will hear an educational presentation along with hands-on instruction from the sports medicine team. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out