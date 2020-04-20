TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Health will both resume elective surgeries after Gov. Abbott loosened restrictions last week.

Park of the executive order requires hospitals to have 25% of their bed capacity for COVID-19 patients and have an adequate supply of personal protection equipement.

“We are committed to providing continuity of care, and will assess care needs with individual patients,” said Dr. Thomas Cummins, Chief Medical Officer of UT Health East Texas. “We will provide our best care guidance while balancing the risks of community COVID-19 spread.”

UT Health East Texas says all patients and visitors must abide by social distancing and sanitizing guidelines. They must also wear masks on campus.

“We understand this is a time of uncertainty. We want the community to know that we are here and ready to care for patients in a safe environment,” Moody Chisholm, UT Health East Texas President and CEO, said. “We appreciate the community’s support as we take extra precautions to provide the safest environment possible for all who visit and work at our hospitals.”

CHRISTUS Healthsays their facilities have more than the necessary personal protection equipment to begin surgeries. In the meantime, physicians are speaking to patients to schedule surgeries, especially those canceled by state restrictions.

“Sometimes, these procedures that have been delayed or deferred are related to quality of life issues and how people go about their daily lives,” said Jason Proctor, Ministry President of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital. “Looking beyond just today, quite a few of these procedures will even help patients live longer, healthier lives. Getting these folks back to our operating rooms when medically necessary as quickly as possible is so important, but just like with our surgeries and other procedures, we must ensure our patients, Associates and physicians are safe.

Both UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Health will resume elective surgeries Wednesday, April 22.