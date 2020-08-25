UT Health EMS teams deployed as part of state’s hurricane response efforts

Five EMS members departed Sunday as part of a state strike team to respond in areas that could be impacted by the storms.

UT Health East Texas EMS deployed two ambulances to assist statewide efforts to respond to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

Five EMS members departed Sunday as part of a state strike team, which also included Hopkins County and Titus Regional EMS, to respond in areas that could be impacted by the storms. The teams were staging in San Antonio before deploying to targeted locations once the storms’ paths are better known.

Roy Langford, regional director for UT Health EMS, says the strike teams respond to all weather situations when activated by the state, and they go in and help evacuate residents from nursing homes and hospitals when needed.

He says UT Health EMS has sent crews to every hurricane he can remember, including Hurricane Harvey, where they worked in knee-deep water to evacuate nursing home residents in boats.