UT Health EMS to teach Guam EMTs life support techniques this summer

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas EMS paramedics will teach roughly 20 EMTs from Guam this summer about specialized clinical training to become accredited in advanced life support techniques.

“They’re going to experience high performance 911 training through UT Health East Texas EMS and receive training from paramedics who are actively working in the field,” said TC Howard, chief operating officer of the School of EMS, which helped coordinate the effort.

According to the announcement from UT Health East Texas, the Guam Fire Department officials contacted Howard over two years ago to transition from basic care to a paramedic level.

Guam is an island territory of the United States in the Pacific Ocean.

The government of Guam, in conjunction with Guam Fire Department and Guam Community College, wanted to raise the standards to achieve the advanced life support level, Howard said.

UT Heath East Texas' School of EMS worked with those organizations and the Guam EMS Commission to help develop paramedic protocols and education, the statement explained.

“It’s a much higher level of care for their citizens,” he said. “It’s better pre-hospital care and it’s getting more care out to the citizens at first contact rather than waiting until they get to the hospital.”

School of EMS instructors also went to Guam for live training sessions, and the final part of the internship will be conducted this summer with UT Health EMS, Howard said in the statement.

“It’s a matter of them working on site and learning from and working with high-quality individuals that work for a high-performing 911 system who are used to doing this day in and day out so they can take this back to Guam and utilize it,” Howard said. “The School of EMS chose to put them with UT Health East Texas EMS because it’s a high-quality system and because of the trust behind it.”

The first group of students came from Guam on June 15 and they will stay about two weeks. Other groups will cycle in throughout the summer to complete their training, according to UT Health.