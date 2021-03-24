UT Health Henderson to offer COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

HENDERSON, Texas — UT Health Henderson will be offering COVID-19 vaccines from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Vaccines will be given by appointment only.

The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 and over (or ages 18+ considered high risk), and school or child care employees who need to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who meet these criteria can make an appointment by clicking here.

The vaccines will be given at UT Health Henderson located at 300 Wilson Street.

There is no charge for the vaccine, but residents are asked to bring their ID and insurance card to their appointment.