UT Health North Campus in Tyler resumes operations after power outage

TYLER, Texas — Crews at UT Health North Campus in Tyler are working to resume normal operations since power has been restored following an outage.

The hospital and some clinics at the campus, located on Highway 271 North, experienced a loss of power after an electrical transformer that supplies power went out around 12:15 p.m., UT Health East Texas said in a statement.

"Power has since been restored and we are working to resume normal operations," UT Health said.