TYLER, Texas — UT Health Science Center at Tyler will host a Pre-Health Conference for high school students on September 18.

The conference is an opportunity for students to learn about the many health professions out there and how to get started as a high school student.

Students will be able to meet and speak with various health professionals, health professions advisors, graduate health students, and other high school students.

Students will have the chance to engage with health professionals, through an array of didactic, interactive workshops and networking opportunities.

For more information or to reserve a spot, email academics@uthct.edu.

