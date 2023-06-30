UT Health experience an increase of heat-related calls in the past 2 weeks

So far this year, they've received 117 heat-related calls which 70 of those were just in the last two weeks.

TYLER, Texas — As the East Texas region continues to be under a heat advisory, UT Health East Texas confirms they've experienced an increase of heat-related calls in the past two weeks.

"We're seeing patients that are complaining of being dizzy, having a headache, feeling very warm," said UT Health paramedic, Vicky LaMay.

So far this year, they've received 117 heat-related calls which 70 of those were just in the last two weeks.

LeMay said exposure to the heat can be dangerous and it’s important to know the warning signs.

"Someone could be confused. They’re profusely sweating, or they could get to a point where they stopped sweating, but their skin will still be wet," LeMay said.

LeMay explained that sweat doesn’t evaporate when it’s humid instead it creates an extra layer on the skin making it even hotter.

"Once you've suffered a heat related illness, it's really easy for it to happen again," LeMay said.

As the 4th of July weekend approaches, EMS workers are bracing for even more heat-related calls.