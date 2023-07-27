UT Health Tyler ranks among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack every year.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health Tyler has received the American College of Cardiology’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023.

UT Health Tyler is one of only 262 hospitals across the nation to receive this honor.

This award recognizes UT Health Tyler’s commitment in implementing a high standard of care for heart attack patients.

To receive this Platinum Performance Achievement award, UT Health Tyler has demonstrated sustained achievement for two consecutive years and has performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.

“It is an honor to award UT Health Tyler with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

