UT expands eligibility for 'UT Promise' scholarship, plans tours to high schools statewide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that a scholarship program helping students from low-income households pay for college would expand its eligibility requirements.
The UT Promise program guarantees free tuition for undergraduates attending UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and Memphis. It covers the last dollar amount of tuition and mandatory fees after other financial aid is applied.
When it launched in March 2019, it was only available for students with a household income of $50,000 or less. The eligibility was then expanded in 2021 to income levels of $60,000 per year or less.
On Tuesday, UT said the program's eligibility would expand again to students with household incomes of $75,000 per year or less. The income levels are for households' adjusted gross incomes.
UT also said the UT Promise program would guarantee a minimum $500 award per semester.
The university announced Randy Boyd, the UT System President, would tour high schools across the state for the fourth UT Promise tour. A schedule of that tour is available below.
- Friday, Sept. 1
- South Doyle High School (2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville) - 9 a.m. EDT
- Austin East High School (2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville) – 10 a.m. EDT
- Morristown West High School (1 Trojan TRL, Morristown) – 11:20 a.m. EDT
- Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Germantown High School (7653 Poplar Pike, Germantown) – 10:15 a.m. CDT
- Collierville High School (11605 E. Shelby Drive, Collierville) – 11:15 a.m. CDT
- Westview High School (8161 Highway 45, Martin) – 1:40 p.m. CDT
- Wednesday, Sept. 6
- East Ridge High School (4320 Bennett Road, Chattanooga) – 8:45 a.m. EDT
- Ooltewah High School (6123 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah) – 11:30 a.m. EDT
- Bradley Central High School (1000 South Lee Highway, Cleveland) – 1 p.m. EDT
- Walker Valley High School (750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy, Cleveland) – 2 p.m. EDT
- Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Hume Fogg High School (700 Broadway, Nashville) - 10:45 a.m. CDT
- James Lawson High School (8001 Hwy. 70 South, Nashville) - 11:30 a.m. CDT
- Wednesday, Sept. 13
- West Ridge High School (380 Lynn Road, Blountville) – 8:15 a.m. EDT
- Sullivan East High School (4180 Weaver Pike, Bluff City) – 9:15 a.m. EDT
- David Crockett High School (684 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough) - 10:45 a.m. EDT
Students must qualify for the HOPE Scholarship and meet academic requirements to be eligible for the UT Promise scholarship. Anyone interested in the program can learn more about it online.
High school seniors can apply for the UT Promise program online. Transfer students enrolling at UT, nontraditional students, first-time freshmen who took a gap year and current students who haven't received the UT Promise can also apply online. Applications for the 2023-2024 academic year have closed.