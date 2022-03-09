UT Tyler announces return of Patriot Classic scholarship fundraiser after two-year hiatus

The Patriot Classic, which includes the Southside Million Dollar Hole-in-One and the BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic, has been held since 1986.

TYLER, Texas — One of UT Tyler's major scholarship fundraisers will return later this month following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patriot Classic, which includes the Southside Million Dollar Hole-in-One and the BMW of Tyler Patriot Golf Classic, has been held since 1986 and staffed by community volunteers over the years.

According to the university's announcement, two students are chosen to receive a full UT Tyler scholarship and at least 20 students will get a $1,000 current-use scholarship for the 2022-23 school year. Since its beginning, UT Tyler has raised almost $2.4 million for the PGC student scholarship endowment fund.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the alumni, volunteers and businesses who support the Patriot Classic,” said Dr. Archie Tucker II, UT Tyler senior vice president of university advancement. “We especially want to thank those sponsors who continued their support, even when we were not able to hold the fundraiser due to COVID.”

The 2022 Southside Bank Patriot Million Dollar Hole-In-One Contest will be held 4 to 8 p.m. from March 21 to 24 at the UT Tyler Intramural Field on the main campus in Tyler.

For amateur golfers (ages 18 and older), members of the public can pay $1 per shot to compete in preliminary daily rounds. HIO qualifiers will have the chance to win a $1 million, a 2022 BMW or a $25,000 cash prize with a hole-in-one at the finals on the day of the Patriot Golf Classic Tournament. Registration is not required.