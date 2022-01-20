UT Tyler selects college of business dean

He has served as the interim dean since May 2020.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler announced Thursday that officials have selected a new dean for the university's Soules College of Business.

Krist Swimberghe, who was one of five candidates for the role, was appointed as the dean. He has served as the interim dean since May 2020.

“We conducted a thorough national search, which resulted in five outstanding candidates,” said Amir Mirmiran, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Our selection was based on excellent feedback from our faculty and staff, as well as business leaders in the community. We are so pleased to have Dr. Swimberghe continue his leadership as we move the college through the next phase of its development.”

He's worked at UT Tyler since 2010 and was appointed chair of the Department of Management and Marketing in 2014. Before coming to the education field, he worked predominately in international marketing and sales for the defense and automotive industries in both Europe and the United States, according to the university.

As dean, Swimberghe will lead UT Tyler’s six colleges, serving 1,400 undergraduate, 1,200 graduate and 50 doctoral students across a range of academic programs. He will also oversee the college’s fundraising and business outreach efforts.

“I am extremely pleased to accept this position,” Swimberghe said. “Soules College of Business has an amazing faculty and staff who are committed to not only providing our top-notch students with an exemplary education, but also meeting the needs of our community. I am honored to serve our students, our community and our college.”