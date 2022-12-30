UT Tyler awarded grant for mental health resources

The funding is authorized by Sen. John Cornyn's bill for mental health and school safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the University of Texas at Tyler was awarded a federal grant totaling $262,537 to support providing mental health services at schools and universities.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration program, which was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and signed into on June 25.

This targeted legislation addresses concerns that have led to mass shootings, which includes the need for mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn.