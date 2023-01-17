UT Tyler blocks TikTok app from campus Wi-Fi networks

An official said this is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment.

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler is joining other state universities in blocking the social media app TikTok from its campus Wi-Fi networks.

In an email to students Tuesday, UT Tyler Senior Vice President for Student Success Ona Tolliver said starting Tuesday evening TikTok will be blocked from campus Wi-Fi networks Patriot Air and Secure Air and wired networks.

Tolliver said this is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from state-issued devices and equipment to fix cybersecurity risks.

"UT Tyler is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university's network and to our critical infrastructure," Tolliver said.

This block does not apply to student organization accounts, which are not government or Texas state agency accounts, the email said. However, student groups cannot use university computers and devices or the campus network to manage their TikTok accounts.