UT Tyler breaks ground on $35 million expansion project for school's nursing program

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is investing in its award-winning nursing program by expanding its facilities.

"The laboratory facilities really need to be upgraded -- expanded, so that we can accept more nurses, train more nurses to give them a better educational experience" said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun.

The college of nursing is the largest on campus with more than 2,000 students. Dr. Calhoun says they hope to raise that by 20-30%.

University of Texas Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said this addition to campus isn't just an educational facility, it's also an economic development facility.

"The medical school and all that's going on with a healthcare professional education system in East Texas is transformational for our economy, for the students, for the families, and will be a game changer for years to come." Eltife said.

University leaders say they will be adding four new advanced nursing programs, and improve technology to give their students better opportunities to learn.

"We already have a world class nursing program," said Eltife. "But this will expand the facilities and renovate the current facilities. And it's big for UT Tyler, it's big for health care, and we're proud to be here today."

He also said they hope to produce well-trained nurses for hospitals in East Texas and improve health care for our community.