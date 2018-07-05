UT Tyler is continuing to accommodate their quick residential student enrollment growth by purchasing the 320-bed Reserve Apartment Complex off of University Boulevard.

According to Lucas Roeuck, Chief Communications Officer at the university, the purchase "was an economical, efficient way to provide quality living spaces for our growing residential population."

With this new addition, UT Tyler now has more than 1,700 beds on their campus with numerous amenities available to sutdents.

“Like all of our living spaces, this new addition is more than just having a place for students to sleep,” said Jennifer Waters, Director of Residence Life. “The Reserves has the amenities needed to provide the facilities support for a healthy, interactive student community.”

