UT Tyler Charter School in Tyler recruiting

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy campus in Tyler, an open enrollment university charter school, is recruiting for Grades K-12. Since the UA is a state funded public charter school, there is no student tuition.

The campus was recently named a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School, and the district was also named a 2022-23 PLTW Distinguished District for the third consecutive year. UT Tyler UA is one of just 17 PLTW districts nationwide and the only one in Texas to receive such recognition this year.

This recognition honors districts committed to STEM education while increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW pathway programs in computer science, engineering and/or biomedical science.