UT Tyler Charter School teacher awarded as National Adviser of the Year

She was also honored at the Texas Association of Student Councils’ Middle-Level Adviser of the Year in May.

“This national recognition speaks volumes about Mrs. Hicks and her contributions to the district. I congratulate her, and we are extremely proud,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, UA superintendent.

Burke-Hicks has not only taught but also guided her students to numerous Outstanding Student Council and Sweepstakes Awards. They have served in various officer roles, including TASC district president.

“Mrs. Burke-Hicks is phenomenal and goes above and beyond for our students and our school,” said Rachel Hawkins, campus director. “Our student council is more than a club – it is a highly engaged service organization.”

Burke-Hicks, who joined the University Academy in 2015, teaches art, social studies and physical education.