UT Tyler Cowan Center provides update on ZZ Top performance in December

TYLER, Texas — Roughly two weeks after the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center announced Friday the band's performance set for this December in Tyler will go on.

In a statement on Twitter, the Cowan Center extended its condolences to the ZZ Top family and said the Dec. 1 show will move forward as planned. A longtime friend of the band and the group's guitar tech for 20 years Elwood Francis will be sitting in on bass.

The Cowan Center announced in July that ZZ Top would perform on Dec. 1 as a special event.

Hill died on July 28 in his sleep at home in Houston at age 72, ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced.