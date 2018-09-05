It's not always easy finding a job after graduation.

UT Tyler is partnering with TRANE Heating and Cooling to try to make that a little easier for some of it's students.

UT Tyler's engineering program has built two houses to test products in, to make it as real as possible.

They also get the opportunity to work on the research project for two years, giving them a leg up once they graduate.

"A student who would work on a research project for two years, by the time they graduate, they're up to speed on our industry, our equipment, they know the culture of our organization to some degree, and they have formed several connections with engineers in our organization," Jason LeRoy with TRANE said.

Because of all of the hands on experience, some students are able to start working for TRANE right after graduation.

© 2018 KYTX