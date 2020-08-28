UT Tyler enrolls record number of first-time in college students

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler is continuing its trend of a growing freshman class, with over 1,000 high school graduates attending the university as first-time college students.

This week, UT Tyler welcomed 1,031 first-time students, which means they are high school graduates who have not enrolled full-time in college, UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell announced during the annual faculty and staff convocation on Aug. 21.

"We are delighted that more freshmen are entrusting The University of Texas at Tyler with their education than ever before," Tidwell said. "For the first time in our history, we were ranked as a national research university by US News and World Report, but we are still committed to passionately ensuring the individual success of our students."